Betts will not receive all money from Dodgers until 2044

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove outfielder. Betts receives salaries of $17.5 million each in 2021 and 2022, $20 million in 2023, $25 million in each of the next four seasons, $30 million annually from 2028-30 and $27.5 million in each of the last two years.

His deal calls for $8 million to be deferred each year from 2021-25, $10 million in both 2026 and 2027, and $11 million in each of the last five seasons, The money is payable each July 1 from 2033-44: $8 million for the first five payments, $10 million for the next two and $11 million for the final five.

Betts agreed to make a charitable contribution of $100,000 annually. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

His new deal is baseball’s second-largest in total dollars behind the $426.5 million, 12-year contract for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout covering 2019-30.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts flies out to center field during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, July 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez