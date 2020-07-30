Bent Fabric, Danish Grammy-winning composer, dies at 95

Considered the Grand Old Man of Danish pop music, he wrote dozens of scores for films and television shows. In 1950, he founded a record company that had Danish artists in its fold. It later became a film production company. He sold it in 1996.

Thoughout his career, Fabricius-Bjerre received scores of honors, including a lifetime achievement award in 2017 from the HARPA Nordic Film Composers, according to his website

Born Dec. 7, 1924, in Copenhagen, Fabricius-Bjerre is survived by his third wife, Camilla Padilla Arndt, and four children from his first marriage.