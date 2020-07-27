Belgium implements drastic plan to avoid another lockdown

“However, the most important approach is the individual one,” she said. “If we cannot contain the coronavirus, it will be a collective failure.”

After a sharp decline of infections, Belgium has witnessed a surge in the number of confirmed cases over the past three weeks. According to figures released Monday, the number of confirmed cases rose 71% from July 17-23 compared to the previous 7 days, with 47% of the cases detected in Antwerp province.

The number of cases also increased greatly in the rest of the county, with an average of 279 new daily cases anda 30% rise in the number of people admitted to hospital.

Wilmes called on local authorities to take strong additional measures if the health situation deteriorates in their cities.

“The urgency of the situation in Antwerp demands and requires strong measures to be taken quickly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brussels mayor Philippe Close announced the cancelation of the 140th edition of the city's annual summer funfair, saying it was impossible for the popular event to take place on account of the latest sanitary guidelines.

Belgium, a country with 11.5 million inhabitants, has been particularly hard hit by the virus, with more than 66,000 cases and 9,821 deaths. The government had already tightened restrictions last week, making the use of face masks mandatory in crowded outdoor spaces while requiring bar and restaurant owners to register contact details of customers.

