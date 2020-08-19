Belarus leader warns of tough new steps against protesters

But faced with a widening strike that engulfed the country's biggest industrial plants, police moved again Tuesday to disperse some protests. Officers briefly detained about 50 demonstrators who gathered outside the Minsk Tractor Factory to support its workers, who have been on strike since Monday, according to Sergei Dylevsky, leader of the factory’s strike committee.

“People are on strike demanding Lukashenko’s resignation, and authorities respond with batons and riot police,” Dylevsky told The Associated Press. “Lukashenko is not changing.”

The Interior Ministry said police dispersed demonstrators who were hampering factory workers' passage and detained two of them for taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration.

Police also blocked all entrances to the Janka Kupala National Theater in Minsk, where the troupe on Tuesday gave notice en masse after its director, Pavel Latushko, was fired for siding with protesters. Actors who arrived at the theater Wednesday morning were not allowed in.

“It’s unprecedented that in the 21st century law enforcement is deployed to a cultural institution. The situation speaks for itself,” said Latushko, a former culture minister and diplomat, who joined the opposition's Coordination Council.

After the council's first meeting Wednesday, members said they would focus on launching talks with the government on the transition of power. “We are ready for dialogue,” Latushko told the AP.

The council called for a new presidential vote organized by newly formed election commissions and demanded an investigation into the crackdown on protests and compensation for the victims.

“Only a new election can solve the crisis,” leading council member Maria Kolesnikova said.

The opposition body consists of top associates of Lukashenko's main challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, as well as rights activists and representatives of striking workers. It also includes the nation's most famous author, Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature.

Tsikhanouskaya, who moved to Lithuania after the vote, said in a video statement Wednesday that the council will spearhead a peaceful transition of power and help prepare a new fair presidential election. She called on EU leaders to support “Belarus' re-awakening.”

European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing an emergency teleconference of the 27-nation bloc leaders that the EU does not recognize the official vote tally and “stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus.” He said it will impose sanctions on “a substantial number” of people linked to Belarus' election fraud and violence.

Lukashenko, who has been dubbed “Europe's last dictator” in the West, defiantly dismissed the EU criticism and told its leaders to mind their own business. Belarus is not an EU member.

“They have plenty of their own problems,” the 65-year-old former state farm director said at a meeting with officials. “And they shouldn't nod at Belarus to distract attention from those problems. Those gentlemen have a log in their eyes, but they don't see it."

The Belarusian leader accused the West of financing the protests and ordered law enforcement agencies to halt the money flows. He also instructed Belarus' State Security Committee, which still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB, to “track down and stop the instigators of the unrest organizers.”

“There must be no more unrest in Minsk,” Lukashenko said. “The people are tired. They want peace and silence.”

Undeterred by his threats, several hundred protesters gathered outside the Interior Ministry's headquarters in heavy rain, shouting calls for the minister's resignation.

“They are trying to scare us,” said 20-year-old demonstrator Alexander Filistovich. “Lukashenko doesn't know other methods, but we don't fear.”

The Belarusian leader also warned members of the Coordination Council that they could face criminal responsibility for their attempt to create “parallel power structures.”

Turning to the striking blue-collar workers, Lukashenko warned that they would face dismissal and told law enforcement agencies to protect factory managers from the opposition pressure.

“If some think that the government has tilted and lost balance, they are mistaken,” he said. “We will not waver.”

Lukashenko has repeatedly spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin since the weekend, claiming that he secured the promise of security support if Belarus needs it. The two nations have an agreement that contemplates close political, economic and military ties.

The Kremlin has warned the West against interfering in Belarus' affairs, but remained non-committal regarding security help. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the treaty includes provisions for possible assistance, but noted that “there is no need for that now.”

___

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

Protesters with posters reading "Stop the violence" gather in front of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant to support workers leaving the plant after their work shift in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly rejected demands to step down and bristled at the idea of talks with the opposition, denouncing the coordination council on Tuesday as a "an attempt to seize power" in the country. Nevertheless, the council is set to convene for the first time Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Workers of the Grodno Azot Plant listen to a speaker during a strike in Grodno, 246 kilometers (154 miles) west of Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (AP Photo/Viktor Drachev) Credit: Viktor Drachev Credit: Viktor Drachev

Workers of the Grodno Azot Plant listen to a speaker during a strike in Grodno, 246 kilometers (154 miles) west of Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (AP Photo/Viktor Drachev) Credit: Viktor Drachev Credit: Viktor Drachev

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Authorities in Belarus on Wednesday resumed detentions of protesters who keep taking to the streets to demand the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, as opposition leaders ratchet up pressure on the government by forming a coordination council to push for for a new election. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

Activists hold posters reading "Release (the arrested people) !!" In front of Belarusian state security service, KGB headquarters in the center in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Belarusian opposition leader has called on European leaders not to recognize "fraudulent elections" that extended the rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Protesters stand in front of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant holding posters supporting workers as police walk to push them back in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Workers at state-controlled companies have joined strikes this week, as the unprecedented mass protests enter their 11th day and erode the authority of the man once dubbed "Europe's last dictator." (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Protesters sing as they gather in front of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant to support workers leaving the plant after their work shift in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly rejected demands to step down and bristled at the idea of talks with the opposition, denouncing the coordination council on Tuesday as a "an attempt to seize power" in the country. Nevertheless, the council is set to convene for the first time Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

In this video grab provided by the Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya campaign office via the Associated Press Television, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, former candidate for the presidential elections makes an address from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, called on Europe to support “the awakening of Belarus,” and called on European leaders to show political support. (Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya campaign office vis AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man waves a Belarusian State flag as supporters of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gather in a square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Belarus' authoritarian leader threatened Wednesday to take tough new steps against demonstrators challenging the extension of his 26-year rule and accused the West of fomenting unrest as he sought to consolidate his grip on power amid widening protests. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

A girl holds an old Belarusian national flag as people gather next to Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Police block a sidewalk area next to Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky