Beijing partly reopens movie theaters as virus declines

Movie poster designer Liu Jingyu managed to grab tickets for both Hollywood films shown at the Poly cinema, rekindling his hopes after seeing his earnings dry up over the past half-year.

“For us who make a living on movies and who are movie enthusiasts, without movies, our life is full of pain,” Liu said.

Chinese are enthusiastic moviegoers and the country was expected to surpass the U.S. this year as the world’s biggest box office before the pandemic hit.

Li Xu, manager of the Poly cinema branch, said he is looking forward to the October National Day holiday when he expected the movie market would return to normal. The weeklong vacation is typically huge for ticket sales, with Chinese cinemas generating a record 5 billion yuan ($708 million) from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7 last year.

Volunteers with the Blue Sky Rescue team perform disinfecting of a cinema before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Volunteers with the Blue Sky Rescue team perform disinfecting of a cinema before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Volunteers with the Blue Sky Rescue team prepare to disinfect a cineplex before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team adjusts his mask to perform disinfecting of a theater before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Volunteers with the Blue Sky Rescue team prepare to disinfect of a cineplex before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team performs disinfecting of the virtual reality theater in a cinema before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Volunteers with the Blue Sky Rescue team perform disinfecting of a cinema before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team performs disinfecting of the virtual reality theater in a cinema before it reopens for business in Beijing Friday, July 24, 2020. Theaters in China, the world's second largest movie market, this week reopened from the coronavirus shut down with theaters limited to 30% capacity. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan