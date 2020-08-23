Bayern beats Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win 6th European Cup

The singing PSG contingent around the directors’ box was silenced in a stadium that was largely empty due to coronavirus restrictions.

It completed an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who took charge in November with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.

The season is now over -- three months later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic pause in play -- with Bayern treble winners.

The European Cup joins the Bundesliga trophy -- won for an eighth successive season and the German Cup.

Bayern joins deposed champion Liverpool as six-time champions of Europe, only behind AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Bayern's Kingsley Coman, left, celebrates with teammate Thomas Mueller after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel A. Lopes Credit: Miguel A. Lopes