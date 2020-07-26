Baseball fans in South Korea back in stands amid COVID-19

Health authorities said Friday that the professional soccer league will also be allowed to have fans back in the stands from Aug. 1, and also starting with 10% of the stadium capacity. Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho told reporters that professional golf tournaments will still continue without galleries until at least late August.

South Korean officials plan to allow more fans into baseball and soccer stadiums if they report progress in anti-virus campaigning.

South Korea has seen an uptick in new virus cases since it eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May. But the country’s caseload hasn’t exploded like its earlier outbreak in late February and early March, when it recorded hundreds of new cases every day.

Earlier Sunday, South Korea reported 58 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour period, a day after it reported 100-plus for the first time in nearly four months.

Fans wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus arrive to watch the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, July 27, 2020. South Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) on Sunday started admitting fans to the games but only at 10% capacity for each venue.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Fans wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus take a selfie as they arrive to watch the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, July 27, 2020. South Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) on Sunday started admitting fans to the games but only at 10% capacity for each venue.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon