Bard wins in 1st MLB game since '13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2

After several unsuccessful comeback attempts through 2017, the 35-year-old Bard spent last year as a player mentor and mental skills coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He decided to try one more time and made the Rockies roster this summer.

Bard threw 20 of 25 pitches for strikes Saturday, including his first one before Elvis Andrus flied out to end the fifth.

Gray struck out three and walked three while allowing one run in 4 2-3 innings. Minor struck out six in five innings, while giving up two runs (one earned), and had one of the two errors that led to Colorado runs.

BLEMISHED GLOBE

After winning their first game played under the closed retractable roof in the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field, the Rangers missed a chance to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2011, when they went to the second consecutive World Series. The Rangers left 12 runners on base, including multiple runners in the fifth through eighth innings.

HE WAS ROBBED

Shin-Soo Choo led off the Rangers first with an opposite field drive, but left fielder Garrett Hampson made a leaping catch, extending his glove above the eight-foot wall to take a homer away from Choo, who drove in a run with a single in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber makes his first MLB start in nearly 15 months when he makes his Rangers debut in the series finale. His right forearm was broken by a comeback liner in his last start for Cleveland on May 1, 2019. LHP Kyle Freeland, who was 3-11 last season, pitches for Colorado.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers in the first inning against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor delivers in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Colorado Rockies' Matt Kemp watches his RBI-single against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis, bottom, slides into third ahead of the tag by Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.