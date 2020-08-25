Bank profits slump 70% as virus rakes businesses, households

Total bank profits across 5,066 insured institutions were $18.8 billion, compared with profits of $62.5 billion in the same period a year ago. This was the second consecutive quarter of steep profit declines as banks set aside billions to cover potentially bad loans back in April.

Most of the profit decline is tied directly to the pandemic. Banks are now facing tens of billions of dollars of loans that appeared healthy in March, but are now in forbearance or deferral because those borrowers can no longer pay. Further, the Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to near zero once again to stimulate the economy, which limits what money banks can charge for loans.