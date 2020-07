Baker wins debut, Astros top M's in 1st game post sign scam

The Astros went 18-1 against the Mariners last season. They got six solid innings from Verlander (1-0) to help them to their 14th straight victory over Seattle, setting a franchise record for most consecutive wins against any opponent.

Verlander struck out seven and walked one as he became the ninth pitcher in MLB history to make 12 opening day starts. He allowed just three hits, but the first two were solo homers to give the Mariners an early lead.

The Astros trailed by one entering the fifth inning after a home run Kyle Seager in the fourth. Houston tied it at 2 on an RBI single by Altuve that chased starter Marco Gonzales (0-1). Zac Grotz took over and was greeted with Bregman’s run-scoring single that put the Astros on top.

Brantley then sent an off-speed pitch deep into the seats in right field to extend the lead to 6-2.

Rookie Kyle Lewis, who was one of 10 Mariners to make their first opening day roster, hit a home run to the train tracks atop left field to open the second inning and make it 1-0.

Martín Maldonado tied it with an RBI single in the Houston third an added an RBI with a single in the sixth. Carlos Correa tacked on a run with an RBI double in the seventh.

Both teams wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts during batting practice and most players knelt during a moment of unity before the national anthem. No one from either team knelt during the anthem, but Seattle players Justus Sheffield, J.P. Crawford, Dee Gordon, Shed Long, Lewis and Mallex Smith all raised their right fists as Lyle Lovett sang it virtually.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: DH Aledmys Díaz left after the fifth inning with groin discomfort. ... DH Yordan Álvarez, the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year, and right-hander Jose Urquidy were cleared for baseball activities Friday and will report to the team’s alternate training location in Corpus Christi, Texas. Neither player practiced with the team during camp and both were placed on the injured list on July 12 for undisclosed reasons.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Lance McCullers will make his first start since 2018 after missing last season following Tommy John surgery when the series continues Saturday. He’ll be opposed by Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker, who appeared in just one game last season after having Tommy John surgery in 2018.

