Bacterial infection may have killed 11 elephants in Zimbabwe

The carcasses of the elephants were discovered last week in Pandamasue Forest, located between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls.

“Food is scarce during this dry season. There is an overpopulation of the animals, so the young ones tend to eat anything and some of the plants are poisonous. It could be a bacterial infection, but we still need to prove it. The scientists are at work,” said Tinashe Farawo, spokesman of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.