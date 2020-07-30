AstraZeneca: won't profit from COVID-19 vaccine in pandemic

“We felt, there (is) a time in life when companies need to step up and make a contribution,’’ he said, adding that a vaccine needed to be accessible to as many people as possible.

“This is the kind of time in history when ... humankind is really threatened as a whole,’’ he said.

The cost of making the vaccine, which was developed by Oxford University, is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.

AstraZeneca has struck a number of deals around the world to supply the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which has shown promise in early testing. The Anglo-Swedish company recently completed agreements with the United States, Britain, the European Union, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a public-private-charitable partnership based in Norway, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, another public-private partnership headquartered in Geneva.

It has also reached a licensing agreement with Serum Institute of India to supply low-and-middle-income countries and agreements with R-Pharm in Russia and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd in the Republic of Korea “to manufacture and export for other global markets."

“We want to cover the whole world,'' Soriot said, “so everyone can get access to this vaccine.''