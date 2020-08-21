Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

“Asia markets have broadly tailed Wall Street with gains, aided also by the latest vaccine news boost to sentiment," Pan said.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after rallying back from an earlier 0.6% loss as investors weighed new government data showing an increase in the number of Americans who sought unemployment aid last week.

The discouraging report helped send two out of every three stocks in the S&P 500 lower. Energy producers and financial companies had some of the sharpest drops. But tech stocks in the S&P 500 nevertheless rose 1.4%, continuing a remarkable run of resilience.

The S&P 500 was up 10.66 points to 3,385.51. The gains kept the benchmark index close to its record level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 46.85 points, or 0.2%, to 27,739.73.

The strength in tech stocks helped lift the Nasdaq composite up 118.49 points, or 1.1%, to 11,264.95, a record high. Smaller companies didn't fare as well. The Russell 2000 index lost 7.76 points, or 0.5%, to 1,564.30.

In the U.S., Uber and Lyft bounced higher after an appeals court said the ride-hailing giants can continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California while an appeal works its way through the court. Uber jumped 6.8% and Lyft gained 5.8%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 35 cents to $42.58 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 10 cents to $45.00 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 105.57 Japanese yen from 105.87 yen Thursday. The euro cost $1.1879, up slightly from $1.1842.

A currency trader walks with documents at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Asian shares were higher Friday on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remained about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.Asian shares were higher Friday on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remained about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon