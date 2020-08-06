Asian shares skid amid virus woes, China-US trade tensions

Toyota Motor Corp. shares gained nearly 2% in morning trading after Japan's top automaker reported that it managed to stay in the black in April-June, despite plunging sales. Nintendo Co. stock also climbed, gaining 2.3%, after the Japanese video-game maker reported healthy profits as people stuck at home snatched up game software.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%, to 27,386.98 after waffling between smaller gains and losses for much of the day. The Nasdaq composite rose 1%, to 11,108.07 and set another record.

The day's headline economic report showed that nearly 1.2 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. It would have been an astounding number before the coronavirus pandemic leveled the economy. But it's a slight slowdown from the prior week's tally, and it was also not as bad as economists were expecting.

It was also the first drop in jobless claims following two weeks of increases, and economists called it an encouraging step. But the threat of more business closures due to the continuing pandemic means the path remains treacherous.

The price of gold, bought as a hedge against uncertainty, rose further, gaining $12.00 to $2,081.40 per ounce.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil dropped 12 cents to $41.83 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It slipped 24 cents to settle at $41.95 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 10 cents to $44.90 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar inched up to 105.56 Japanese yen from 105.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.1840 from $1.1877.

