Asia Today: South Korea to let fans watch sports live again

South Korea’s baseball and soccer leagues returned to action in May without fans in the stands. Seats have been covered with cheering banners, dolls or pictures of fans as teams tried to mimic a festive atmosphere.

South Korea’s daily increase of coronavirus cases again dropped below 50 on Friday, though an uptick has continued in the Seoul area.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 41 additional cases over the past 24 hours were 28 people locally infected and 13 coming from overseas. They brought the national tally to 13,979 with 298 deaths.

South Korea has been reporting roughly 20-60 cases every day since it eased rigid social distancing rules in early May.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Australia’s COVID-19-prone Victoria state posted a second daily reduction in new infections, but the government leader cautioned against interpreting the declining numbers. Victoria reported 300 new infections Friday after more than 400 Thursday and Wednesday each. The state also reported six new deaths, all in aged care homes. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the military will bolster contact-tracing efforts. If an infected person can't be reached by phone, the military will accompany a health official to interview the person on their home doorstep. Anyone who is not at home would likely be fined for failing to home-quarantine while awaiting a test result, he said.

— Two virus cases in a northeastern province were reported Friday as China continues to see clusters develop even though it has largely contained the virus in most of the country. Authorities in Liaoning province have closed down theaters, night clubs and indoor tourist attractions to stem further infections. The Liaoning infections mark China’s latest cluster after one in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang earlier this month. Elsewhere, China has largely contained the virus, with major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai opening up to increased economic activity and social interaction. China has recorded 4,634 deaths among 83,750 cases of COVID-19.