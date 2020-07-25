Asia Today: SKorea records 113 new cases, most from overseas

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Institute of Health, said during a briefing Friday afternoon that the newly reported cases the next morning would likely exceed 100 for the first time since April 1 and urged the public not to be overly alarmed by it.

He said 89 of the 293 South Korean workers who arrived home Friday aboard two military planes from Iraq were exhibiting symptoms.

South Korea has been dealing with a virus resurgence since easing social distancing guidelines in mid-April. Health authorities over the past week have found new clusters tied to churches, welfare centers, office buildings and a front-line army unit.

___

An Indian health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, July 24, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

An Indian health worker takes a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test on a street in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, July 24, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

Indian women wear face masks as a precaution against coronavirus stand in queue to submit their form to update their details to receive benefits of government schemes at Beedi Workers Welfare Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, July 24, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki