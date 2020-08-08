Asia Today: Australian state records 466 cases, 12 deaths

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young declared New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, which contains the national capital Canberra, coronavirus hot spots on Saturday as the southern border closed for the second time since the coronavirus crisis began.

The Queensland government will review the border closure at the end of August. It has had few new COVID-19 cases in the past month.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— China has reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period, mainly in the far west Xinjiang region where an outbreak has infected about 750 people. The National Health Commission said Saturday that 25 new cases had been confirmed in Xinjiang. The other six were people who had arrived from outside mainland China. China largely stopped the domestic spread of the disease in March, but it has had several local outbreaks since then. The current one in Xinjiang, centered on the city of Urumqi, is the largest to date. The latest confirmed cases brought China’s cumulative total to 84,596 since the pandemic began. Of those, 4,634 have died. China’s case count does not include people who test positive but show no symptoms.

A boy looks on as health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. As India hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, crossing 2 million cases and more than 41,000 deaths, community health volunteers went on strike complaining they were ill-equipped to respond to the wave of infection in rural areas. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Prisoners, handcuffed to another, wait to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Prayagraj, India, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. As India hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, crossing 2 million cases and more than 41,000 deaths, community health volunteers went on strike complaining they were ill-equipped to respond to the wave of infection in rural areas. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh

Two women in traditional kimonos wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they visit the Sensoji temple in Tokyo on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Jobless jeepney bus drivers line up to receive food donations as public transportation was again restricted during the lockdown in Quezon city, Philippines on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The capital and outlying provinces returned to another lockdown after medical groups warned that the country was waging a losing battle against the coronavirus amid an alarming surge in infections. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila