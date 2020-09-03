Army Cyber Command completes its move to Georgia base

Created a decade ago, the Army Cyber Command had been spread across Army installations in three states before consolidating at Fortitude Hall, its new home at Fort Gordon in Augusta. Plans to bring the entire command together under one roof had been in the works for seven years.

"It allows us to sense, decide and act much faster than our adversaries in a warfighting domain where speed is paramount,” Lt. Gen Stephen Fogarty, the commander of Army Cyber Command, said in a news release.