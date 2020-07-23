Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak slams YouTube for scam videos

“It's like Whack-A-Mole," Wozniak said. “You can never reach a human who would easily understand the situation and get it rectified by some method. Anybody would look at that and say it's a crime. We never got to a human. Maybe I could pull some strings, but I don't believe in pulling strings."

Both Wozniak and one of his lawyers, Joseph Cotchett, urged U.S. lawmakers to confront Google CEO Sundar Pichai about why YouTube hasn't done more to stop fraudulent activity on his site when he testifies before Congress in a hearing scheduled for Monday, July 27.

YouTube said it removed 2.2 million videos and terminated 1.7 million accounts during the first three months of this year for violating its policies against deceptive practices. But it had no comment about Wozniak's specific charges.

“We take abuse of our platform seriously, and take action quickly when we detect violations of our policies,” YouTube said in a Thursday statement.

A former Yahoo executive who now runs a digital currency company, Brad Garlinghouse, filed a federal lawsuit against YouTube and Google in April alleging much the same misconduct that Wozniak cited in his complaint.

Both lawsuits allege that YouTube allows scams to appear on its site because the viewers they attract help sell the site's digital ads, which overall generated $15 billion in revenue for Google last year.

Although Google's search engine serves as the company's most lucrative advertising channel, YouTube has been playing an increasingly important role during the past few years as people watch more video online instead of traditional TV.

In a response to Garlinghouse's lawsuit on Monday, YouTube said it cannot be held liable for the scam video under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 24-year-old law that protects internet companies from being held responsible for material posted by third parties so long as they promptly remove illegal content . YouTube will try to persuade a judge to dismiss Garlinghouse's lawsuit during a hearing scheduled next month.