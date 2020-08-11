Appeals court seems wary of ordering dismissal of Flynn case

The entire court took up the matter after a three-judge panel, in a 2-1 ruling, ordered Sullivan to dismiss the case. Several of the judges made clear through their questioning that they were deeply skeptical of arguments that Sullivan was not entitled to scrutinize the department's decision and second-guess the motives behind it.

Judge Thomas Griffith, an appointee of President George W. Bush, bristled when Flynn's lawyer, Sidney Powell, characterized as “pretty ministerial" the role of a judge when the government and the defendant both agree that a case should be dismissed.

“It's not ministerial and you know it's not," Griffith said. “So it's not ministerial, so that means the judge has to do some thinking about it, right?"

Judge Cornelia Pillard, an appointee of President Barack Obama, said that though the Justice Department is entitled to deference, “the integrity and the independence of the court" must also be respected.

She told Jeffrey Wall, the acting solicitor general, that by urging Sullivan to dismiss the case, it was asking him to contradict an order he had already given when he accepted Flynn's guilty plea nearly two years ago.

“What self-respecting Article III judge would simply jump and enter an order without doing what he could to understand both sides?" Pillard asked, referring to the section of the Constitution that created the judiciary branch.

Flynn was the only White House official charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about having discussed sanctions during the presidential transition period with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States. Those concerns prompted alarm within the FBI because White House officials had stating publicly that Flynn and the ambassador had not discussed sanctions.

Flynn was awaiting sentencing when the Justice Department announced in May that it was abandoning the case following an internal review. That review concluded that the FBI had insufficient basis to question Flynn about his conversations with the diplomat, which Attorney General William Barr says were appropriate,