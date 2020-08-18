Appeals court: On 2nd thought, tax bikini latex clubs

The Houston-based 1st Texas Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in a 21-page opinion that latex-clad dancers at such clubs are nude under state law and that therefore the state can tax each patron. In so doing, it vacated its own January ruling that dismissed a lawsuit brought by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

State law requires specific body parts to be covered by “fully opaque clothing” for a club to avoid the levy on sexually oriented businesses. An association of club owners contends the owners are exempt from what has become known as the “pole tax” because their dancers wear bikini bottoms and cover their breasts in liquid latex that turns opaque when it hardens.