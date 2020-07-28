'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet (2 meters).

The governor's criticism comes as he argues local governments largely in downstate New York have failed to enforce social distancing and mask rules. State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker chided Schneiderman in a Monday letter and questioned how Southampton could have issued a permit for an event that posed a public health threat.

The concert's organizers, In the Know Experiences, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment by email and phone Tuesday. Schneiderman's office didn't immediately make him available for interview.