AP WAS THERE: 1956 Melbourne Olympics "Blood in the Water"

The athletes were grimfaced and more tightlipped than ever as the hour of decision neared for their drastic step. Although, there were varying reports on the time of departure of the first plane — a giant French Armagnac — with reservations for 91, the last word was that it would take off from Essendon Airport at 9 p.m. Friday (6 a.m. EST). The second plane carrying 60 was reported to set leave Saturday.

Many of the Hungarians believed ready to seek asylum still were hesitant and a final decision may not be made until the team lines up with luggage to board buses in the Olympic Village for the airport. Sources here, however, say more than a dozen may depart from the village quietly in the morning and head for homes of Hungarian-Australians who are prepared to take care of them until the way is eased for them to stay here or go to the United States.

Meanwhile, bitter feelings between the Hungarians and Russians finally resulted in the first violent outbreak in sports competition. Until now the athletes had kept their smouldering hate tightly capped but it finally erupted in the water polo match today between the great Hungarian team and Russia.

There were two incidents and the game finally was shortened after the second when Hungary's E. Zador was taken from the pool with a slashed eye resulting from a head butting by Russia's V. Tropokov. The near capacity crowd, including many Hungarian rooters, booed the Russian and the Hungarian coach angrily protested the Soviet's hard play.

Swedish Referee S. Zuckerman made the decision to halt the game after consulting with Olympic officials at poolside. Hungary won 4-0.

The Russian team was escorted to the dressing room by police as the crowd continued to boo in protest of the Russian tactics.

Actually there was not much surprise that the first violence should have broken out in water polo since it is known most members of the Hungarian team are in a group which hopes to remain here or go to the United States. Also water polo is one of the most rugged sports, resulting often in rough tactics and many penalties.

Source: The Charleston News and Courier: Retrieved by AP researcher Francesca Pitaro.