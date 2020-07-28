AP WAS THERE: 1924 Paris Olympics

Although the United States came through sensationally in the field events, scoring altogether 36 points in the broad jump and shot put honors, the third final of the day went to Great Britain whose great half-miler, D. G. A. Lowe, College mate of Harold Abrahams, the Nemesis of the American sprinters, won the thrilling 800 metre run from the swiftest field of middle distance men in the world.

Four American stars, only three of whom were placed, trailed Lowe, who came from behind in the last 200 metres to win with a spectacular burst of speed when his team mate, H. B. Stallard, the favorite, faltered, after setting a terrific pace for three quarters of the way.

It was conceded prior to the start that though America had the numerical strength Great Britain was uncovering two men whom it would be hard to beat, and so it proved. The American partisans, however, were greatly disappointed when Schuyler Enck, Penn State the first American to finish, landed only third place while William B. Richardson, Leon Stafford and Ray Dodge, Oregon Aggies, were fifth and sixth, with John Watters the Harvard crack and intercollegiate half mile champion seventh outside the scoring.

The real surprises of the race were the great running of Martin, of Switzerland, who came out of the ruck in the stretch with an amazing sprint, to take second place, passing both Enck and Stallard, and the dismal failure of Charles Hoff, Norway’s all around star and regarded by some as the likely winner, who never was threatening and finished last.

The story of Great Britain’s triumph lay in the great teamwork of her two aces and the apparent strategy of having Stallard, who was most closely watched by the Americans, set the pace for almost the entire distance, with Lowe holding back for a drive, which was to prove victorious.

Lowe’s time was 1 minute, 52 2-5 seconds, only a half a second behind the world’s record made in 1912 in the Olympics by Ted Meredith.

Source: The Aberdeen American. Retrieved by AP researcher Francesca Pitaro.

FILE - This July 15, 1924 file photo shows the opening of the 1924 Olympics at Colombes Stadium, Paris, as competing athletes lined up on the field and the flags of all the competing nations formed a semi-circle around the veteran French athlete, G. Andre, taking the Olympic oath. (AP Photo/Filr) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this 1924 file photo, olympians Johnny Weissmuller, left, and Duke Kahanamoku are seen at the 1924 Olympic games in Paris. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited