AP WAS THERE: 1904 St. Louis Olympics

Fred Lorg of New York crossed the finish line first, but was disqualified for having ridden three miles in an automobile.

Sixteen of the starters were Americans, 19 Greeks, two Kaffirs, one Cuban, one Frenchman, and one South African.

The course was five times around the stadium track, then out through the gate onto the country roads, the course being designated by red flags stuck along the way. The route led over hills and through dales and is pronounced one of the most up and down hill courses ever traveled by athletes. The roads were deep in dust.

Crowds of spectators gathered at different points and cheer the runners. A vanguard of horsemen cleared the thoroughfares and the appointed judges, physicians and newspapermen followed in automobiles.

Samuel Mellor was first at the halfway point, Newton second, Hicks third, and running easily. Hicks was following Lorg at 20 miles, the latter having resumed running after riding several miles. Hicks was tired but game. He slowed to a walk at the last hill, then renewed the pace and ran into the stadium amid the cheers of thousands and crossed the line a winner.

Shortly afterward came Corey and Newton, in the order named. The others straggled in long after nightfall.