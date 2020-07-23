AP WAS THERE: 1900 Paris Olympics

The first was the 200-meters hurdle race, and resulted: A. C. Kraenzlein, of University of Pennsylvania, first; N. G. Pritchard, champion 100-yards runner of India, second, and Walter B. Tewkesbury, of the University of Pennsylvania, third; time, 25 2-5 seconds.

Ray Ewry, of the New York Athletic club, amid a scene of great enthusiasm, secured the standing high jump with a record of 1 meter, 65 centimeters, equal to 5 feet 5 inches. I. K. Baxter, of the University of Pennsylvania, was second, with 1 meter, 52 1/2 centimeters, and Richard Sheldon, of the New York Athletic club, was third with 1 meter, 50 centimeters. The previous record was Ewry’s 1 meter 63 centimeters. After winning the high jump he succeeded in breaking his own record with 1 meter, 64 centimeters, and then exceeded this newly-made record with 1 meter, 65 centimeters.