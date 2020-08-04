AP sources: NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK'd

So, if a player signed a four-year contract with a $16 million signing bonus, the bonus normally would be applied against the cap at $4 million per season for four years. But the $4 million for 2020 will not be applied for another year, even though the player has collected his full bonus.

Already, some four dozen players have opted out of playing due to the pandemic. By not applying any signing bonuses to 2020, several million dollars could be freed up for signing new players. That gives teams more flexibility should players contract the coronavirus and be unavailable.

Previously, players who have no accredited seasons and undrafted free agents who fit into the high-risk category were not covered for the $350,00 stipend. Under the new agreement, they will be.

Another change will allow teams to activate a player from the practice squad on game day if it loses one because of the coronavirus. In previous seasons, the deadline to make such a switch was Saturday afternoon.

The league and union also set parameters for fines and suspensions for any personnel not adhering to health and safety protocols.

