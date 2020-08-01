AP sources: Jets LB C.J. Mosley opting out of NFL season

The decision by Mosley leaves the Jets without arguably their two best defensive players. New York traded safety Jamal Adams to Seattle last Saturday along with a 2022 fourth-round draft pick for safety Bradley McDougald, first-rounders in 2021 and 2022, and a third-rounder in 2021.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in March 2019 and was off to a great start in his regular-season debut with New York when he got hurt. He had five tackles and intercepted a pass from Buffalo's Josh Allen and returned it for a touchdown in the opener. But, he injured his groin late in the third quarter of the game while breaking up a pass.

Mosley missed the next four games before coming back against New England. He acknowledged he still wasn't totally healthy in that game, and missed the rest of the season before eventually having surgery in December.

Mosley said in June he had been “cleared for everything” and was looking forward to having no limitations during training camp.

