AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

In 132 years of playing football, Notre Dame’s storied program has never competed in a conference.

Notre Dame has been a member of the ACC since 2014 for all sports but football and hockey. The Irish have had a scheduling agreement with the ACC in football under which the Notre Dame plays five or six games per season against ACC teams.

The Irish had six games scheduled against ACC teams this season, but the pandemic has forced conferences and schools to come up with alternative plans for 2020. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced they will play only conference games this season. That cost the Fighting Irish three games. ACC schools Miami and Virginia Tech also lost games.

The ACC is aiming to have a new schedule in place by next week.

A hurdle to be cleared for Notre Dame to play as a member of the ACC this season is revenue sharing.

Notre Dame has its own television deal with NBC and its own revenue sharing agreement with the College Football Playoff. Whether the ACC would get a piece of that revenue for this season still must be sorted out, one person said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25