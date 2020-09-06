AP source: Peterson agrees to 1-year deal with Detroit

Peterson's 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in any of the past six seasons.

Sanders was quick to welcome Peterson on Twitter.

"So excited to see @AdrianPeterson coming to the @Lions - It will be great to have you in town," Sanders tweeted.

Johnson also seemed excited about the news.

"If i were to take a picture with him would that be fan boying too much??" he said on his Twitter account.

The Lions open the season against Chicago next weekend. They face Washington on Nov. 15.

