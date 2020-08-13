AP source: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year, $57.25M extension

“The guys coming in this office, they know what this team is capable of,” he said as the Chiefs reported to training camp, which is being held at their practice facility because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It shows in what we did last year and who all we have coming back, which means we have just about every single leader that we had in this locker room.”

Kelce quickly grew into a leader after a standout college career marked by some off-the-field issues that caused his draft stock to plummet. The Chiefs selected him in the third round in 2013 and, after missing most of his rookie season because of a knee injury, he immediately moved into the lineup and became a match-up nightmare for opposing defenses.

The affable and outspoken Kelce has been voted to five consecutive Pro Bowls, and he's put together four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He also has excelled under the brightest of lights, catching 10 passes for 134 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Houston, three more passes in an AFC championship win over Tennessee, and then grabbing six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in helping the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the 49ers.

“He’s athletic. I think he’s instinctive. His routes don’t look like anybody else's routes,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I mean, the route is to get open at whatever depth the quarterback wants. He can freeze guys, and then burst across the field. He’s got great catch radius. I mean, he’s tall, he’s long, he’s athletic, he’s tough, and it’s a tough challenge.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL