AP Source: Astros coach faces 20-game suspension, Laureano 6

In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano will receive a six-game suspension and a fine, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Major League Baseball hadn't made a formal announcement and was still finalizing the details.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland's 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintrón.