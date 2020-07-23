AP, Sony reach deal for new still and video cameras

It will be the first time the AP uses video and still cameras from the same manufacturer, which it hopes will allow for greater consistency in the product and more speed. Photographers will be able to easily share lenses and memory cards.

“We think we can get images from the back of cameras to customers in minutes,” said J. David Ake, director of photography.

Ake said he hoped the transition would be complete in between 18 months and two years, although training on the new equipment will be initially complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics, said the company is “honored to equip AP’s journalists with our technology and support, giving them the opportunity to capture, transmit and deliver imagery in ways they never could before.”