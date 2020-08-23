AP PHOTOS: Splash! Virus spawns portable pool fad in Spain

But few own a private yard like Salcedo's in Sevilla, where thermometers that often hit the 40 C (104 F) mark can see even higher temperatures during heat waves.

Isabel, a 30-year-old who raises four children in one of the Seville's poorest neighborhoods, bought an inflatable pool especially to make the heat more bearable for a son who has Down syndrome.

“I have no other place to put it but in the street,” she said. “It's horrible to live in these precarious circumstances.”

With more than 377,000 total infections for the new virus and close to 29,000 confirmed deaths, Spain is trying to contain one of Europe’s most severe coronavirus outbreaks. In two months since ending a strict lockdown, the country has recorded close to 132,000 new infections.

Javier Salcedo swims in a portable plastic pool as his wife Irene Blanco sunbathes in their garden in Seville, Spain on August 13, 2020. "We decided to buy it second hand and a week later a heat wave started and all the pools were sold out. I could see that would happen". ( AP Photo/ Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

Conchi Moreno and Juan Carlos Morales bathe in a portable plastic pool in the community association patio in Seville on Aug. 14, 2020. The pool sits next to the entrance of their flat and they decided to buy it because "we are scared to go to the public pool or the beach due to the Covid'. As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards. For many, of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no ways to afford a holiday to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer. Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of hot spots like Seville, in the country's south. (AP Photo/ Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

A big inflatable flamingo floats in a plastic portable pool in a private patio in Seville, Spain on Aug. 11, 2020. Maria Luque bought the pool "because I have problems with my back and couldn't go to the gym in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic". Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of hot spots like Seville, in the country's south. (AP Photo/Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

Manuel Caballos lays on the grass as Esperanza Lafrance swims in a plastic portable pool in the garden of their home in Seville, Spain on Aug. 11, 2020. Caballos had to cancel his vacation due the restrictions of the coronavirus and now says "the pool is crucial to withstand the heat in the city". (AP Photo/ Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

A group of young girls enjoy themselves in a portable plastic pool on a private patio in Seville, Spain on Aug. 11, 2020. Elena Tapia, the owner said that "I bought the pool because of the Covid-19. The great thing to have it is that as the owner I don't have to keep any schedule and during the heat wave I can swim whenever I want". (AP Photo/ Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

Lita Gomez drinks a glass of wine as she bathes in her new plastic jacuzzi in the garden of her home in Seville, Spain on Aug. 9, 2020. She always thought that it was a very stupid idea to have a pool in such small garden like her neighbours have, but now in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic "I can calm my envy by giving myself a very glamorous present with a jacuzzi even if it is just a plastic one. This year we don't dare to travel with the covid and the heat here in the city is unbearable'. (AP Photo/ Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

A big plastic float sits on the table of the porch of the home of Javier Salcedo and Irene Blanco in Seville, on Aug. 13, 2020. The float is too big for the pool but they weren't very sure about the size because it was the first time they had bought a plastic pool. Javier says "I decided to buy it second hand and after a week all the pools were sold out. I could see that would happen". (AP Photo/ Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

Two young girls play in a portable plastic pool in the garden of a home in Seville, on Aug. 5, 2020. The owner Barbara Larraneta bought it "like a lot of people in this city because of the heat, the covid and the lack of certainty about the summer and the restrictions". As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards. For many, of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no ways to afford a holiday to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer. Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of hot spots like Seville, in the country's south. (AP Photo/Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

Luisa swims with her dog Oscar in a plastic pool in Seville, Spain on Aug. 16, 2020. They have had the pool for several years. On hot days she swims with her dogs. As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards. For many, of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no ways to afford a holiday to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer. Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of hot spots like Seville, in the country's south. (AP Photo/ Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon

A rubber duck floats in a portable plastic pool that sits in the community housing association patio in Seville, Spain on Aug. 14, 2020. As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards. For many, of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no ways to afford a holiday to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer. Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of hot spots like Seville, in the country's south. (AP Photo/Laura Leon) Credit: Laura Leon Credit: Laura Leon