AP PHOTOS: In flash, Beirut blast tore up thousands of homes

Said al-Assaad, 24, stands amid the destruction in his family home — a beautiful ground-floor traditional house in the historic district of Mar Mikhail facing the port.

He was in the mountains when the explosion happened. His family survived. But the neighborhood, buildings, shops, restaurants and balconies are all destroyed.

“Destruction like you never saw and will never see in your life. I never expected to see something like this, not even in a video game," he said.

“It is beyond words, something that cannot be described. ”

Sandrine Zeinoun, 34, poses for a photograph inside her destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Alain Shoucair, 38, poses for a photograph as he holds his broken guitar at his destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Waleed Mokbel, 78, poses for a photograph inside his destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Farah Mahmoud, wrapped in Lebanese national flag, checks her parents destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Fouad Armali smokes water-pipe in his destroyed apartment at Gemmayzeh neighborhood, which suffered extensive damage from the Tuesday's explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Hasan Al Armali, holds a wall clock that was stoped working at the time of the Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, poses for a photograph at his bedroom inside his destroyed apartment, in Beirut , Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Mona Al Chami, poses for a photograph inside her destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

George Abdo, 58, poses for a photograph inside his destroyed apartment after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Fares Khalife, poses for a photograph outside his destroyed apartment and shop after Tuesday's explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The gigantic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday tore through homes, blowing off doors and windows, toppling cupboards, and sent flying books, shelves, lamps and everything else. Within a few tragic seconds, more than a quarter of a million people of the Lebanese capital's residents were left with homes unfit to live in. Around 6,200 buildings are estimated to be damaged. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar