Anthony Davis helps Lakers rout Trail Blazers to tie series

LeBron James had 10 points, six rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers. He had 23 points, 17 rebounds and a playoff career-high 16 assists in Game 1.

The Trail Blazers stunned the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, but things went horribly wrong in Game 2. A poor performance got worse when All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. He left the game for good, and the team said X-rays were negative.