Anthony Davis helps Lakers rout Trail Blazers to tie series

Early in the third quarter, Davis aggressively grabbed a defensive rebound, then fired a long pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a breakaway jam that gave the Lakers a 63-41 lead.
The Lakers continued to pour it on and led 88-58 after three quarters. Los Angeles led by 32 points in the period.
Most of the starters for both teams sat out the fourth quarter.
TIP-INS
Blazers: Shot 40% overall. ... Made just 8 of 29 3-pointers. ... CJ McCollum scored 13 points on 6-for-16 shooting.
Lakers: Rajon Rondo, listed as questionable after having right thumb surgery, was inactive. ... Caldwell-Pope scored 16 points.
UP NEXT
Game 3 will be Saturday.
___
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis handles the ball during the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center top, handles the ball during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, passes the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) as Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) looks on during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, left, greets center Dwight Howard (39) at the bench during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard looks on from the sideline after hurting his finger and exiting Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers guard JR Smith (21) shoots a basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja (44) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts after drawing an offensive foul during the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, drives the ball against Portland Trail Blazers'Carmelo Anthony, left, during Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
