Ann Hui wins lifetime achievement award at Venice festival

She has worked with major Asian film stars including Maggie Cheung ("Song of the Exile"), Tang Wei ("The Golden Era") and Chow Yun-fat ("Love in a Fallen City") and produced nearly 30 films.

Hui's films have been screened at major international film festivals including Cannes, Berlin and Venice. She's a five-time winner of Best Director at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

Jury President Cate Blanchett presented the award Tuesday to Hui, who finished her acceptance speech with a rousing “Long live cinema!”

Hui is also at this year’s festival with her new film “Love After Love.”

An adaptation of Eileen Chang (Zhang Ailing)’s first published short story, the film tells the story of a young girl from Shanghai who travels to Hong Kong for her education.

To finance her studies, she starts working for her aunt, who she soon finds out earns money luring rich and powerful men.

It’s showing out of competition.

Director Ann Hui holds her Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement during the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.(Piergiorgio Pirrone /LaPresse via AP) Credit: Piergiorgio Pirrone Credit: Piergiorgio Pirrone

