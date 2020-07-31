Angels' Trout on paternity list ahead of couple's 1st child

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which is due on Monday. Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, initially expressed reservations about playing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic when players started summer camp workouts but was pleased with how the Angels were trying to keep players healthy.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said that Trout informed him before Wednesday's game that it was possible he would be leaving. Maddon also said after Thursday's 8-5 loss to Seattle that he had not heard if the baby was born.