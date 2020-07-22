Angels' Trout confirms he'll play this year with baby on way

“Guys have been respectful of others,” Trout said. “Everybody is taking responsibility to wear a mask and do social distancing and just be safe, and we're seeing that. The results are there. Just got to pick it up and stay on it when we're on the road. ... We're going to different cities where it's really bad right now. It's going to be tough. As of right now, everything is great.”

Trout will turn 29 years old on Aug. 7.

The Angels open the season Friday in Oakland. Their home opener is Tuesday against Seattle.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports