Angel Hernandez now interim umpire crew chief after opt outs

Also made interim chiefs this season: Mark Carlson, Bill Welke, Laz Diaz, Marvin Hudson, Ron Kulpa and Paul Nauert.

Longtime umpires Greg Gibson and Paul Emmel will begin the season on the injured list.

Six Triple-A umpires will supplement the crews. There are normally 19 full-time crews, but that’s been squeezed to 17 this year.

There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over. Joe West and Davis are the oldest umps at 67. West starts the season with 5,312 regular-season games but with the shortened season cannot this year overtake Bill Klem's record of 5,375.

Umpires who are deemed at risk — either for their age, health situation or other issues — and opted out will continue to get paid.

A deal between MLB and its umpires reached during the virus shutdown ensured that if even one regular-season game was played this season, the umps were guaranteed 37.5% of their salaries.

