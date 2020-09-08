Amid virus surge, Noem pushes tourism with CARES Act funds

“That’s how people put food on the table,” he said.

Money for the ad will come from $1.25 billion the state received from the federal government to address the coronavirus crisis. The U.S. Treasury Department is allowing states to use the money to publicize when tourism activities resume and ensure visitors' safety. The Department of Tourism has said it is considering placing the ad on networks like History, TBS, USA, Hallmark, A&E and Discovery.

Fury said the line in the ad that touts the state as a “place to safely explore” fulfills Treasury's requirement for using the money to address the pandemic.

But Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat who sits on the Appropriations Committee, criticized the decision, saying it was more about Noem raising her political profile than helping the state. He claimed the governor's office has stressed a cautious approach to using the federal funds, delaying their deployment to non-profits, universities and businesses.

“The way to get our economy going again is to address the pandemic,” Nesiba said.

Noem's approach has been to leverage her hands-off approach to restrictions during the pandemic to attract businesses and tourists to the state. She has said that she is focused on the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19, rather than the number of infections. That stood at 68 people on Tuesday.

“Celebrate what makes America great,” she says in the ad. “And experience the great places and great faces of South Dakota.”