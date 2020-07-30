Amid the pandemic, Big Tech reports mixed earnings

The social network said it expected revenue to grow about 10% in the current quarter, similar to the second quarter, and while that’s more than analysts expect, it’s factoring in issues including economic uncertainty, less time spent on its apps as the world reopens from the pandemic in many places, the impact of a July ad boycott targeting hate speech and regulations affecting its business like California’s new privacy law.

Apple delivered surprisingly strong results with rising revenue and profit, defying analysts’ lowered expectations. The iPhone maker’s revenue rose 11% to nearly $60 billion while profit rose 12% to $11.3 billion.

The pandemic initially walloped Apple twice: First by temporarily shutting down iPhone production while the coronavirus ravaged China, then by hitting household incomes, making its high-end gadgets less affordable. It softened the blow with the mid-April release of a budget iPhone selling for almost $400, helping the company boost its sales of its biggest moneymaker by 2% from last year.

More people shopped on Amazon during the pandemic, sending its profit and revenue to record highs, despite rising costs. Its profit doubled to $5.2 billion from last year and its revenue soared 40% to $88.9 billion.

Amazon said it spent more than $4 billion on COVID-19 related costs, such as worker bonuses and disinfecting its massive warehouses where orders are packed and shipped. And it expects to spend another $2 billion on pandemic-related costs during the third quarter.

Shares of all four companies rose in after-hours trading, reflecting financial performance exceeding analyst expectations.

This article corrects Alphabet’s most recent quarterly profit, which was nearly $7 billion.

