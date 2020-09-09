American stars Heath, Press join Man United Women in England

Press has played in Sweden with Göteborg FC and Tyresö FF, and has mostly recently been at Utah Royals. She has scored 58 goals in 138 appearance for the U.S. national team.

Earlier, England defender Alex Greenwood signed a three-year contract with Man City after one season in France, where she lifted the Women's Champions League trophy with Lyon.

Greenwood joins fellow England defender Lucy Bronze in moving to City from Lyon.

City has not won the Women’s Super League since 2016 but has recruited strongly for this season.

“This club has always impressed me with their success, how much importance they view the women's game with and the players they attract, and it's an environment I'm really looking forward to working in,” Greenwood said.

