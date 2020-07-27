American charged with aggravated murder of wife in France

The husband was detained Friday as he was preparing to fly from Toulouse, bound for Jakarta, the prosecutor said.

The couple had been expected to fly out together. The wife’s parents raised the alarm after they were unable to reach the couple by phone ahead of the flight. Police sent to the couple’s home found that the wife’s belongings were still there. They then learned that the husband had checked into the flight alone. He was arrested in the boarding zone of the airport.

During police questioning, the man said he stabbed his wife twice, the prosecutor said. He said they’d been arguing and he put forward “a vague” explanation of self-defense, she said.

The investigation is continuing.