Already missing riders, Tour de France tackles tough Stage 2

Many other riders are bashed up after rain storms made roads as slippery as ice on the Stage 1 route through and around Nice.

Among them is Thibaut Pinot, regarded as France's best hope for its first Tour title since 1985. He was involved in a pile-up in the final dash to the line won by Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff.

“I’m aching a bit all over,” Pinot said before Sunday's start. “But nothing is broken, so the road continues.”

“All the crashes weren’t shown on television ... they were happening on every bend,” he added. “It was one of my worst days on a bike.”

