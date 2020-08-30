All 30 MLB teams play on same day for 1st time since July 26

The league's plan to play a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season has been interrupted by positive coronavirus tests, protests over racial injustice, a hurricane and rain — and that's just in the past week.

COVID-19 testing has postponed 37 games. The first was a Marlins-Orioles game July 27 after Miami experienced a team-wide outbreak during the season's opening weekend. The most recent was a Mets-Yankees game Aug. 23 following positive tests for a Mets player and coach received Aug. 20.