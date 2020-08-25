Alibaba's Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai

The initial public offering will be the first dual listing on the Hong Kong exchange and Shanghai’s STAR Market. The company's filing did not disclose the timetable for its public offering or how much money it hopes to raise.

Ant Group operates Alipay, one of China’s two dominant online payments services. Over a billion users use Alipay to pay for purchases both online and in stores, to send money to friends and to pay bills. In the 12 months that ended in June, Ant Group tallied 118 trillion yuan ($17 trillion) in transaction volume.