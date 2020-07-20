Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021

On Friday, Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis lost his six-month battle with the disease at age 80.

Trebek said he’s had difficult days, calling his wife, Jean, a “saint” for her unwavering support as he's faced moments of sadness and depression.

His memoir, “The Answer Is ... Reflections On My Life, ” will be published Tuesday. Its proceeds will go to charity, Trebek said.

He has been host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984. The quiz show, which went into reruns early because of the coronavirus, plans to resume taping for its September return in a few weeks if state and local government restrictions aimed at controlling the virus' spread allow.