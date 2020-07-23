Albania's parliament approves electoral reforms sought by EU

“We applaud all parties for ensuring that the June 5 agreement has been achieved, honored, and implemented in a manner that is inclusive and transparent,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

The OSCE said that “implementation is key, and we stand ready to assist the Albanian authorities in this path, as well as with the development of further reform steps."

Parliament will vote next week on political parties offering open lists of candidates, political coalitions and the electoral threshold to enter parliament, a move that so far hasn't been accepted by the center-right Democratic Party-led opposition that boycotted parliament last year.

“All parties should participate in good faith; explain their positions clearly and fully to each other and to the Albanian people; and seek a resolution that benefits all of the Albanian people and continues to move the country forward on its democratic path,” the U.S. Embassy said.

In March, Albania and North Macedonia were given the green light by the European Union to begin membership talks, though a starting date has yet to be set.