Aid group claims harassment in Italy's block of rescue boat

Italian authorities similarly detained SeaWatch3 earlier this month, which the operator, Sea-Watch International, denounced as ‘’an excuse to block rescue ships,’’ based on a technical inspection. ‘’They argue with the lack of safety of rescued persons on board,’’ the group said on Twitter, ‘’but they themselves make sure that people are in distress for days’’ without providing rescue.

Italy has taken a hard line on private rescue boats, expressing concern that such operations encourage human traffickers in Libya to keep launching migrants toward Europe, often unseaworthy dinghies or fishing boats. Fresh concerns have also been generated by the coronavirus epidemic, after some migrants have tested positive.

Early in the pandemic, Italy declared its ports unsafe for docking by private rescue ships as it sought to contain its devastating coronavirus outbreak.

Migrant boats have been arriving independently on the island of Lampedusa, with more than 800 arriving in recent days.